Genetic Modification Market
Genetic modification is the direct manipulation of an organism's genes using biotechnology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Genetic Modification in Global, including the following market information:
Global Genetic Modification Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Genetic Modification market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Molecular Cloning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Genetic Modification include Thermo Fisher Scientific, GenScript, Amgen, Merck and Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Genetic Modification companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Genetic Modification Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Genetic Modification Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Molecular Cloning
Gene Delivery
Genome Editing
Global Genetic Modification Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Genetic Modification Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Research
Industrial
Agriculture
Others
Global Genetic Modification Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Genetic Modification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Genetic Modification revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Genetic Modification revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
GenScript
Amgen
Merck
Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Genetic Modification Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Genetic Modification Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Genetic Modification Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Genetic Modification Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Genetic Modification Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Genetic Modification Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Genetic Modification Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Genetic Modification Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Genetic Modification Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Genetic Modification Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Genetic Modification Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Genetic Modification Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Genetic Modification Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
