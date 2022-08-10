Cognitive computing in healthcare can distill unstructured input into interactive algorithms, and applying machine learning can help yield a small set of potential responses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cognitive Computing in Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Language Processing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cognitive Computing in Healthcare include IBM, Microspft, Apple, Welltok, Google, Cisco Systems, Saffron Technology, Baidu and SAP and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cognitive Computing in Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others

Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Others

Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cognitive Computing in Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cognitive Computing in Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Microspft

Apple

Welltok

Google

Cisco Systems

Saffron Technology

Baidu

SAP

Intel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Companies



