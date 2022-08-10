Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines Market
Biopharmaceuticals and vaccines are well recognized for their potential in treating incurable diseases for which conventional low-molecular-weight pharmaceuticals produced by chemical synthesis are ineffective and for preventing infectious diseases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines in Global, including the following market information:
Global Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Biopharmaceutical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines include Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Roche, Abbott, Biogen Idec, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Johnson and Johnson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Biopharmaceutical
Vaccine Production
Global Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Clinical Diagnosis
Scientific Research
Others
Global Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novartis
Pfizer
Sanofi
Roche
Abbott
Biogen Idec
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Johnson and Johnson
GlaxoSmithKline
Merck
Lonza
Boehringer Ingelheim
Rentschler
