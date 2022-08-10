Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market was valued at 38.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic in the PAEK (Poly Aryl Ether Ketone) family, with high heat resistance, chemical resistance and the ability to withstand high mechanical loads.The global production of PEKK increased from 329 MT in 2013 to 511 MT in 2017 at an average annual growth rate of more than 11.72%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 63.8 % in 2017 followed by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 7.25% average annual growth rate. The PEKK is mainly used in aerospace, automotive industry and medical industry. Using 3D printing techniques such as selective laser sintering (SLS), PEKK components with complex geometries and unique shapes can be manufactured rapidly without molds or dies. With the development of 3D printing technology, there will be an increasing demand of PEKK in the next few years. EU and North America are the main consumption markets. This industry is monopolized by a few companies such as Arkema and Rallis, while Rallis supply PEKK mainly for Cytec Solvay Group. In China, Kaisheng New Materials is the only manufacturer and the first one to break the technology monopoly. OPM is a recognized leader in high performance additive manufacturing. Although sales of PEKK brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PEKK field abruptly.

By Market Verdors:

Arkema

Rallis

Kaisheng New Materials

OPM

Polymics

By Types:

Electrophilic substitution

Nucleophilic substitution

By Applications:

Aerospace

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electrophilic substitution

1.4.3 Nucleophilic substitution

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.4 Medical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market

1.8.1 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Sales Volume Mark

