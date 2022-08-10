Sponge Rubber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sponge Rubber market was valued at 636.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Sponge Rubber market.Sponge Rubber refers to rubber that has been manufactured with a foaming agent to create an air-filled matrix structure. It is also called foam rubber, cellular rubber, expanded rubber or foam sponge rubber and so on. North America is the dominate producer of sponge rubber, the production was 1993701 Cubic Meters in 2017, accounting for about 24.35% of the total amount. China has the highest production growth rate of 2.07% from 2013 to 2018. A huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved. The industry concentration of sponge rubber is very low. There are many players around the world. The top five companies occupied about 10.38% production share of the market in 2017. Under the influence of raw materials, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of sponge rubber fluctuate from 2013 to 2018. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

By Market Verdors:

RubberMill

GCP Industrial Products

American National Rubber

Kirkhill Manufacturing Company (KMC)

Martin`s Rubber

Colonial DPP

SJG International

Griswold

Elasto Proxy

Stockwell Elastomerics

CGR Products

Saint-Gobain

Mosites Rubber Company

EMKA GROUP

Zeon Corporation

Fostek

Monmouth Rubber & Plastics

OHJI RUBBER & CHEMICALS CO., LTD.

Foamty Corp.

Changzhou Tiansheng

Sansheng industry

Quanzhou NingShun

By Types:

Closed-cell Rubber

Open-cell Rubber

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Aerospace Industry

Medical Industry

Daily Necessities

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sponge Rubber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sponge Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Closed-cell Rubber

1.4.3 Open-cell Rubber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sponge Rubber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive Industry

1.5.3 Building & Construction

1.5.4 Aerospace Industry

1.5.5 Medical Industry

1.5.6 Daily Necessities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sponge Rubber Market

1.8.1 Global Sponge Rubber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sponge Rubber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sponge Rubber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sponge Rubber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sponge Rubber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sponge Rubber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sponge Rubber Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Sponge Rubber S

