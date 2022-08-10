Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market was valued at 55.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Emission control catalysts are now used on all types of internal combustion engines, as well as in a number of stationary applications. Catalytic reactors for mobile applications, known as catalytic converters, utilize catalyst-coated monolithic substrates. Terms which are used to characterize the catalyst performance include conversion efficiency, light-off temperature, and space velocity.The importance of emission control catalysts has been increasing as environmental concerns and measures to fight pollution have become more important globally. Emission control catalysts are divided into two types according to the source of the emission: emission control catalysts for mobile sources (such as automobile catalysts) and for stationary sources. The largest part of the market is the mobile emission catalyst segment; the stationary emission catalyst market is smaller. Following the success in mobile engine applications, catalyst technologies were introduced for stationary applications, for the control of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and NOx emissions. The list of catalyst applications covers such emission sources as chemical plants, painting and coating processes, ovens, printing, dry cleaning, power generation, and, last but not least, stationary engines. Examples of catalyst technologies for stationary engines include non-selective catalytic reduction (NSCR) of NOx from rich burn natural gas engines and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) of NOx by ammonia from diesel engines. USA is the largest consumption country of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst products in the world in the past few years while the market share increased to about 20.53% in 2015 from 24.85% in 2011.

By Market Verdors:

Johnson Matthey plc

BASF

Cataler Corporation

Hailiang

Clariant International AG

Cormetech Inc

Corning Inc

DCL International Inc

UOP LLC (Honeywell)

Guodian Longyuan

Tianhe (Baoding)

By Types:

Honeycomb Catalyst

Plate Catalyst

Corrugated Catalyst

By Applications:

Power Plant

Painting Industry

Oil Industry

Mining Industry

Chemical Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Honeycomb Catalyst

1.4.3 Plate Catalyst

1.4.4 Corrugated Catalyst

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Power Plant

1.5.3 Painting Industry

1.5.4 Oil Industry

1.5.5 Mining Industry

1.5.6 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market

1.8.1 Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Production Sites, A

