Industrial Dimer Acid Market
Dimer Acid is straight chain unsaturated fatty acids, refers to the linoleic acid of natural oils as the main component, or a dimer by unsaturated fatty acid ester under the clay catalyst, through the Diels – Alder cycloaddition polycondensation. It is a mixture of isomers, which are mostly dimers, a small amount of trimer or polymer and trace the unreacted monomer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Dimer Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Dimer Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Dimer Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Industrial Dimer Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Dimer Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tall Oil Fatty Acid Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Dimer Acid include Wilmar, Kraton, Croda, Oleon, Florachem, KLK, Anqing Hongyu Shandong, Anqing Juyuan and Zanyu Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Dimer Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Dimer Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Dimer Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tall Oil Fatty Acid Based
Other
Global Industrial Dimer Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Dimer Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nonreactive Polyamide Resins
Reactive Polyamide Resins
Oilfield Chemicals
Others
Global Industrial Dimer Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Dimer Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Dimer Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Dimer Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Dimer Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Industrial Dimer Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wilmar
Kraton
Croda
Oleon
Florachem
KLK
Anqing Hongyu Shandong
Anqing Juyuan
Zanyu Technology
Shandong Huijin
Fujian Zhongde Energy
Jiangsu Yonglin
Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Dimer Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Dimer Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Dimer Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Dimer Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Dimer Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Dimer Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Dimer Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Dimer Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Dimer Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Dimer Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Dimer Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Dimer Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Dimer Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Dimer Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Dimer Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Dimer Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
