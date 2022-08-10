Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) include BASF, Eastman, SABIC, UPC Group, Bluesail, Nan Ya Plastics, Aekyung Petrochemical, LG Chem and Perstorp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

0.99

0.995

Others

Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plasticizer

Solvent

Others

Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Eastman

SABIC

UPC Group

Bluesail

Nan Ya Plastics

Aekyung Petrochemical

LG Chem

Perstorp

Mitsubishi Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical

Sinopec Jinling

Hanwha Chemical

Guangdong Rongtai

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate(DEHP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthal

