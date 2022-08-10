Europe Wood-Pellets Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
Wood pellet is a solid fuel that is produced by crushing and densifying waste timber like sawdust, forestry residues, industrial byproducts like old paper and forestry wastes. The length is 1-2 cm and the diameter is generally 6, 8, 10, or 12mm. It is possible to produce 25mm wood pellet at maximum. In Sweden, 6mm wood pellet is encouraged to use in house as it can realize the best condition of combustion. Wood pellet production doesn't need to add binder as lignin, an element of wood, plays a role of binder and helps to pelletize when it is melted by heat.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Wood-Pellets in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
German Pellets
Enviva
Pinnacle
Vyborgskaya Cellulose
Rentech
Innogy (RWE)
Graanul Invest Group
Green Circle Bio Energy
Zilkha Biomass Energy
Canfor
General Biofuels
BlueFire Renewables
Pacific BioEnergy
Protocol Energy
PFEIFER
Biomass Secure Power
Viridis Energy
Westervelt
New Biomass Holding
Energex
Lignetics
Equustock
Fram Renewable Fuels
Bear Mountain Forest Products
RusForest
Neova
Drax Biomass International
Enova Energy Group
Aoke Ruifeng
DEVOTION
Dalin Biological
Senon Renewable Energy
Xirui New Energy
Weige Bio-tech Energy
Jianghe Biomass Energy
Huinan Hongri
Market Segment by Countries, covering
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Market Segment by Type, covers
White Pellet
Black Pellet
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Power Generation
Industrial Furnace
Civil Use
Others
There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the Europe Wood-Pellets market.
Chapter 1, to describe Wood-Pellets Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Wood-Pellets, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Europe, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the Europe market by countries, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Wood-Pellets, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
Chapter 12, Wood-Pellets market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Chapter 15, to describe Wood-Pellets sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Wood-Pellets Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Wood-Pellets Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 White Pellet
1.2.2 Black Pellet
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Power Generation
1.3.2 Industrial Furnace
1.3.3 Civil Use
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 German Pellets
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Wood-Pellets Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 German Pellets Wood-Pellets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.2 Enviva
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Wood-Pellets Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Enviva Wood-Pellets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.3 Pinnacle
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Wood-Pellets Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Pinnacle Wood-Pellets Sales, Pric
