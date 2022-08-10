Europe Wood-Pellets Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Wood pellet is a solid fuel that is produced by crushing and densifying waste timber like sawdust, forestry residues, industrial byproducts like old paper and forestry wastes. The length is 1-2 cm and the diameter is generally 6, 8, 10, or 12mm. It is possible to produce 25mm wood pellet at maximum. In Sweden, 6mm wood pellet is encouraged to use in house as it can realize the best condition of combustion. Wood pellet production doesn't need to add binder as lignin, an element of wood, plays a role of binder and helps to pelletize when it is melted by heat.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wood-Pellets in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/europe-woodpellets-2028-318

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

German Pellets

Enviva

Pinnacle

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

Innogy (RWE)

Graanul Invest Group

Green Circle Bio Energy

Zilkha Biomass Energy

Canfor

General Biofuels

BlueFire Renewables

Pacific BioEnergy

Protocol Energy

PFEIFER

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

New Biomass Holding

Energex

Lignetics

Equustock

Fram Renewable Fuels

Bear Mountain Forest Products

RusForest

Neova

Drax Biomass International

Enova Energy Group

Aoke Ruifeng

DEVOTION

Dalin Biological

Senon Renewable Energy

Xirui New Energy

Weige Bio-tech Energy

Jianghe Biomass Energy

Huinan Hongri

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

White Pellet

Black Pellet

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Generation

Industrial Furnace

Civil Use

Others

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the Europe Wood-Pellets market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wood-Pellets Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Wood-Pellets, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Europe, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Europe market by countries, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Wood-Pellets, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 12, Wood-Pellets market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe Wood-Pellets sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Wood-Pellets Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/europe-woodpellets-2028-318

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wood-Pellets Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 White Pellet

1.2.2 Black Pellet

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Power Generation

1.3.2 Industrial Furnace

1.3.3 Civil Use

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 German Pellets

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Wood-Pellets Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 German Pellets Wood-Pellets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Enviva

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Wood-Pellets Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Enviva Wood-Pellets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Pinnacle

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Wood-Pellets Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Pinnacle Wood-Pellets Sales, Pric

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/europe-woodpellets-2028-318

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/