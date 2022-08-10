Rugged Equipment Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Rugged Equipment Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Rugged Equipment Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Rugged Equipment market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Rugged Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rugged Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rugged Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Rugged Equipment Market Segment by Type

Rugged Communication Equipment

Rugged Computers

Rugged Displays

Rugged Equipment Market Segment by Application

Defense and Military

Industrial

Others

The report on the Rugged Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Panasonic

Abaco Systems

Getac

Dell

Honeywell

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

Zebra(Xplore)

Datalogic

Trenton Systems

Leonardo DRS

Extreme Engineering Solutions

Handheld Group

CIPHERLAB

TouchStar

Juniper Systems

Ecrin Systems

Aqeri(Borderlight)

MilDef(AMREL)

Winmate

ACME

Advantech

Sparton Rugged Electronics

Kontron

HP

Twinhead(Durabook)

Lenovo

JLT Mobile Computers

MobileDemand

Xenarc

AAEON

DT Research

RuggON

Samsung

Trimble

Rugged Sumo

Logic Instrument ARCHOS

Estone Technology

Bright Alliance Technology

Conker

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Rugged Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Rugged Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rugged Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rugged Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Rugged Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Rugged Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Rugged Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Rugged Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Rugged Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Rugged Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Rugged Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Rugged Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Rugged Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Rugged Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Rugged Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Rugged Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rugged Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rugged Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Rugged Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Rugged Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Rugged Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Rugged Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Rugged Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Rugged Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Panasonic

7.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Panasonic Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Panasonic Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.2 Abaco Systems

7.2.1 Abaco Systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 Abaco Systems Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Abaco Systems Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Abaco Systems Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Abaco Systems Recent Development

7.3 Getac

7.3.1 Getac Corporation Information

7.3.2 Getac Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Getac Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Getac Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Getac Recent Development

7.4 Dell

7.4.1 Dell Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dell Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dell Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dell Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Dell Recent Development

7.5 Honeywell

7.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Honeywell Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Honeywell Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.6 Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

7.6.1 Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions Corporation Information

7.6.2 Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions Recent Development

7.7 Zebra(Xplore)

7.7.1 Zebra(Xplore) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zebra(Xplore) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zebra(Xplore) Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zebra(Xplore) Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Zebra(Xplore) Recent Development

7.8 Datalogic

7.8.1 Datalogic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Datalogic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Datalogic Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Datalogic Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Datalogic Recent Development

7.9 Trenton Systems

7.9.1 Trenton Systems Corporation Information

7.9.2 Trenton Systems Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Trenton Systems Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Trenton Systems Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Trenton Systems Recent Development

7.10 Leonardo DRS

7.10.1 Leonardo DRS Corporation Information

7.10.2 Leonardo DRS Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Leonardo DRS Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Leonardo DRS Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Leonardo DRS Recent Development

7.11 Extreme Engineering Solutions

7.11.1 Extreme Engineering Solutions Corporation Information

7.11.2 Extreme Engineering Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Extreme Engineering Solutions Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Extreme Engineering Solutions Rugged Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Extreme Engineering Solutions Recent Development

7.12 Handheld Group

7.12.1 Handheld Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Handheld Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Handheld Group Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Handheld Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Handheld Group Recent Development

7.13 CIPHERLAB

7.13.1 CIPHERLAB Corporation Information

7.13.2 CIPHERLAB Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CIPHERLAB Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CIPHERLAB Products Offered

7.13.5 CIPHERLAB Recent Development

7.14 TouchStar

7.14.1 TouchStar Corporation Information

7.14.2 TouchStar Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 TouchStar Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 TouchStar Products Offered

7.14.5 TouchStar Recent Development

7.15 Juniper Systems

7.15.1 Juniper Systems Corporation Information

7.15.2 Juniper Systems Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Juniper Systems Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Juniper Systems Products Offered

7.15.5 Juniper Systems Recent Development

7.16 Ecrin Systems

7.16.1 Ecrin Systems Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ecrin Systems Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Ecrin Systems Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Ecrin Systems Products Offered

7.16.5 Ecrin Systems Recent Development

7.17 Aqeri(Borderlight)

7.17.1 Aqeri(Borderlight) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Aqeri(Borderlight) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Aqeri(Borderlight) Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Aqeri(Borderlight) Products Offered

7.17.5 Aqeri(Borderlight) Recent Development

7.18 MilDef(AMREL)

7.18.1 MilDef(AMREL) Corporation Information

7.18.2 MilDef(AMREL) Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 MilDef(AMREL) Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 MilDef(AMREL) Products Offered

7.18.5 MilDef(AMREL) Recent Development

7.19 Winmate

7.19.1 Winmate Corporation Information

7.19.2 Winmate Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Winmate Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Winmate Products Offered

7.19.5 Winmate Recent Development

7.20 ACME

7.20.1 ACME Corporation Information

7.20.2 ACME Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 ACME Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 ACME Products Offered

7.20.5 ACME Recent Development

7.21 Advantech

7.21.1 Advantech Corporation Information

7.21.2 Advantech Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Advantech Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Advantech Products Offered

7.21.5 Advantech Recent Development

7.22 Sparton Rugged Electronics

7.22.1 Sparton Rugged Electronics Corporation Information

7.22.2 Sparton Rugged Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Sparton Rugged Electronics Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Sparton Rugged Electronics Products Offered

7.22.5 Sparton Rugged Electronics Recent Development

7.23 Kontron

7.23.1 Kontron Corporation Information

7.23.2 Kontron Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Kontron Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Kontron Products Offered

7.23.5 Kontron Recent Development

7.24 HP

7.24.1 HP Corporation Information

7.24.2 HP Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 HP Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 HP Products Offered

7.24.5 HP Recent Development

7.25 Twinhead(Durabook)

7.25.1 Twinhead(Durabook) Corporation Information

7.25.2 Twinhead(Durabook) Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Twinhead(Durabook) Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Twinhead(Durabook) Products Offered

7.25.5 Twinhead(Durabook) Recent Development

7.26 Lenovo

7.26.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

7.26.2 Lenovo Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Lenovo Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Lenovo Products Offered

7.26.5 Lenovo Recent Development

7.27 JLT Mobile Computers

7.27.1 JLT Mobile Computers Corporation Information

7.27.2 JLT Mobile Computers Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 JLT Mobile Computers Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 JLT Mobile Computers Products Offered

7.27.5 JLT Mobile Computers Recent Development

7.28 MobileDemand

7.28.1 MobileDemand Corporation Information

7.28.2 MobileDemand Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 MobileDemand Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 MobileDemand Products Offered

7.28.5 MobileDemand Recent Development

7.29 Xenarc

7.29.1 Xenarc Corporation Information

7.29.2 Xenarc Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Xenarc Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Xenarc Products Offered

7.29.5 Xenarc Recent Development

7.30 AAEON

7.30.1 AAEON Corporation Information

7.30.2 AAEON Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 AAEON Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 AAEON Products Offered

7.30.5 AAEON Recent Development

7.31 DT Research

7.31.1 DT Research Corporation Information

7.31.2 DT Research Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 DT Research Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 DT Research Products Offered

7.31.5 DT Research Recent Development

7.32 RuggON

7.32.1 RuggON Corporation Information

7.32.2 RuggON Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 RuggON Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 RuggON Products Offered

7.32.5 RuggON Recent Development

7.33 Samsung

7.33.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.33.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 Samsung Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 Samsung Products Offered

7.33.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.34 Trimble

7.34.1 Trimble Corporation Information

7.34.2 Trimble Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 Trimble Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Trimble Products Offered

7.34.5 Trimble Recent Development

7.35 Rugged Sumo

7.35.1 Rugged Sumo Corporation Information

7.35.2 Rugged Sumo Description and Business Overview

7.35.3 Rugged Sumo Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.35.4 Rugged Sumo Products Offered

7.35.5 Rugged Sumo Recent Development

7.36 Logic Instrument ARCHOS

7.36.1 Logic Instrument ARCHOS Corporation Information

7.36.2 Logic Instrument ARCHOS Description and Business Overview

7.36.3 Logic Instrument ARCHOS Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.36.4 Logic Instrument ARCHOS Products Offered

7.36.5 Logic Instrument ARCHOS Recent Development

7.37 Estone Technology

7.37.1 Estone Technology Corporation Information

7.37.2 Estone Technology Description and Business Overview

7.37.3 Estone Technology Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.37.4 Estone Technology Products Offered

7.37.5 Estone Technology Recent Development

7.38 Bright Alliance Technology

7.38.1 Bright Alliance Technology Corporation Information

7.38.2 Bright Alliance Technology Description and Business Overview

7.38.3 Bright Alliance Technology Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.38.4 Bright Alliance Technology Products Offered

7.38.5 Bright Alliance Technology Recent Development

7.39 Conker

7.39.1 Conker Corporation Information

7.39.2 Conker Description and Business Overview

7.39.3 Conker Rugged Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.39.4 Conker Products Offered

7.39.5 Conker Recent Development

