Promethium-147
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Synthetic Origin and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Synthetic Origin
Uranium-235
Neodymium-147
Segment by Application
Medical Imaging
Space Probes
Others
By Company
ORNL
FSUE PA Mayak
Yugreaktiv
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Promethium-147 Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Promethium-147
1.2 Promethium-147 Segment by Synthetic Origin
1.2.1 Global Promethium-147 Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Synthetic Origin 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Uranium-235
1.2.3 Neodymium-147
1.3 Promethium-147 Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Promethium-147 Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Imaging
1.3.3 Space Probes
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Promethium-147 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Promethium-147 Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Promethium-147 Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Promethium-147 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Promethium-147 Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Promethium-147 Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Promethium-147 Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Promethium-147 Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Promethium-147 Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Promethium-147 Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Promethium-147 Market Sha
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/