Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wireless Power Transmission market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Power Transmission market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Near-Field Technology
Far-Field Technology
Segment by Application
Smartphones
Electric Vehicles
Wearable Electronics
Industrial
Others
By Company
Qualcomm
Samsung Electronics
TDK Corporation
Texas Instruments
Nucurrent
Powermat Technologies
Powerbyproxi
Witricity
ConvenientPower HK
Renesas Electronics
Leggett & Platt
Murata Manufacturing
Plugless Power
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Near-Field Technology
1.2.3 Far-Field Technology
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smartphones
1.3.3 Electric Vehicles
1.3.4 Wearable Electronics
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Wireless Power Transmission Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Wireless Power Transmission Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Wireless Power Transmission Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Wireless Power Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Wireless Power Transmission Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Wireless Power Transmission Industry Trends
2.3.2 Wireless Power Transmission Market Drivers
2.3.3 Wireless Power Transmission Market Challenges
2.3.4 Wireless Power Transmission Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Wireless Power Transmission Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Wireless Power Transmission Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
