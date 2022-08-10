Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Wireless Power Transmission market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Power Transmission market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Near-Field Technology

Far-Field Technology

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Electric Vehicles

Wearable Electronics

Industrial

Others

By Company

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments

Nucurrent

Powermat Technologies

Powerbyproxi

Witricity

ConvenientPower HK

Renesas Electronics

Leggett & Platt

Murata Manufacturing

Plugless Power

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Near-Field Technology

1.2.3 Far-Field Technology

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Electric Vehicles

1.3.4 Wearable Electronics

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Wireless Power Transmission Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Wireless Power Transmission Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Wireless Power Transmission Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Wireless Power Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Wireless Power Transmission Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Wireless Power Transmission Industry Trends

2.3.2 Wireless Power Transmission Market Drivers

2.3.3 Wireless Power Transmission Market Challenges

2.3.4 Wireless Power Transmission Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Wireless Power Transmission Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Wireless Power Transmission Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

