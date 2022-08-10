Aircraft Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Aircraft Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aircraft Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Aircraft Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft Battery market was valued at 464.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 604 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium-Based Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Battery include Concorde Battery, Cella Energy, Saft, Sion Power, Tadiran Batteries, GS Yuasa International, Gill Battery, Aerolithium Batteries and True Blue Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aircraft Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Aircraft Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium-Based Battery
Nickel-Based Battery
Lead Acid Battery
Others
Global Aircraft Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Aircraft Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military Aircraft
Commercial Aircraft
Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Aircraft Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aircraft Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aircraft Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aircraft Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Aircraft Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Concorde Battery
Cella Energy
Saft
Sion Power
Tadiran Batteries
GS Yuasa International
Gill Battery
Aerolithium Batteries
True Blue Power
EaglePicher
Teledyne Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aircraft Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aircraft Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aircraft Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aircraft Battery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
