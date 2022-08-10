Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Li-ion Power Battery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Li-ion Power Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Prismatic Lithium Ion Battery
Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery
Segment by Application
Mobile Computer
Electric Vehicle
By Company
Samsung SDI
Panasonic
LG Chem
Sony
Maxell
Moli
GS Yuasa Corp
Johnson Controls
Saft
Amita Technologies
EnerDel
SYNergy ScienTech
Boston-Power
Lion-tech Corp
PEVE
AESC
Lishen
BAK
BYD
ATL
BK Battery
DKT
COSLIGHT
HYB
SCUD
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Li-ion Power Battery Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Prismatic Lithium Ion Battery
1.2.3 Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mobile Computer
1.3.3 Electric Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Production
2.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Li-ion Power Battery by Region (2023-20
