Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Floating photovoltaics (FPV), sometimes called floatovoltaics, is solar panels mounted on a structure that floats on a body of water, typically a reservoir or a lake. Floating solar systems help landowners benefit from otherwise underused bodies of water, such as coal quarries, mineral extraction pits or reservoirs. As opposed to conventional rooftop solar panels, floating ones perform between 5% to 15% better because of the cooling effect of the water, and are not impacted by shading from other buildings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PV Modules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) include Sungrow, Ciel and Terre, BayWa r.e., LS Electric Co., Ltd., Trina Solar, Ocean Sun, Adtech Systems, Waaree Energies Ltd and Isigenere (Isifloating), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PV Modules
Floating Body and Anchoring System
Inverter
Others
Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Utility
Residential & Commercial
Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sungrow
Ciel and Terre
BayWa r.e.
LS Electric Co., Ltd.
Trina Solar
Ocean Sun
Adtech Systems
Waaree Energies Ltd
Isigenere (Isifloating)
Swimsol
Yellow Tropus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floating Pho
