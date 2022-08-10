PV Solar Tracker Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PV solar trackers adjust the direction that a solar panel is facing according to the position of the Sun in the sky. … By keeping the panel perpendicular to the Sun, more sunlight strikes the solar panel, less light is reflected, and more energy is absorbed. That energy can be converted into power

This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Solar Tracker in global, including the following market information:

Global PV Solar Tracker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PV Solar Tracker Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PV Solar Tracker companies in 2021 (%)

The global PV Solar Tracker market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PV Solar Tracker include Array Technologies, Inc., Abengoa Solar, SunPower Corporation, Trina Solar, SOLTEC, Scorpius Trackers, Titan Tracker, ArcTech Solar and NEXTracker. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PV Solar Tracker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PV Solar Tracker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PV Solar Tracker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-axis

Dual axis

Global PV Solar Tracker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PV Solar Tracker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Global PV Solar Tracker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PV Solar Tracker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PV Solar Tracker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PV Solar Tracker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PV Solar Tracker sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PV Solar Tracker sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Array Technologies, Inc.

Abengoa Solar

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar

SOLTEC

Scorpius Trackers

Titan Tracker

ArcTech Solar

NEXTracker

