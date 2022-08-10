Asia-Pacific Harmonic Drive Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Harmonic Drive is a compact, high performance, precision reduction gear. It is one of the key components used in robotic products such as collaborative work robots. The gear consists of only 3 basic parts (Wave Generator, Flex spline, and Circular Spline). It provides excellent features not found in other speed reducers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Harmonic Drive in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

HDSI

Leaderdrive

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

BHDI

Zhejiang Laifual

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cup Style

Hat Style

Pancake Style

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industry Robot

Semiconductor Equipment

Flat Panel Equipment

Machine Tools

Optical Machine

Printing, Bookbinding and Paper Machine

Metal Working Machine

Medical Equipment

Space Equipment

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Harmonic Drive market.

Chapter 1, to describe Harmonic Drive Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Harmonic Drive, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Harmonic Drive, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Harmonic Drive market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Harmonic Drive Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cup Style

1.2.2 Hat Style

1.2.3 Pancake Style

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industry Robot

1.3.2 Semiconductor Equipment

1.3.3 Flat Panel Equipment

1.3.4 Machine Tools

1.3.5 Optical Machine

1.3.6 Printing, Bookbinding and Paper Machine

1.3.1 Metal Working Machine

1.3.2 Medical Equipment

1.3.3 Space Equipment

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 HDSI

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Harmonic Drive Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 HDSI Harmonic Drive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Leaderdrive

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Harmonic Drive Type and Applicati

