EPA DHA ALA (Omega 3) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Omega-3s are considered a healthy fat that is critical to our brain and heart function, as well as our overall well-being.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EPA DHA ALA (Omega 3) in global, including the following market information:

Global top five EPA DHA ALA (Omega 3) companies in 2021 (%)

The global EPA DHA ALA (Omega 3) market was valued at 59660 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 112970 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fish Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EPA DHA ALA (Omega 3) include EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, KD Pharma, GC Rieber, Polaris and Auqi. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EPA DHA ALA (Omega 3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EPA DHA ALA (Omega 3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EPA DHA ALA (Omega 3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

