Chenodeoxycholic acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chenodeoxycholic acid?(also known as?chenodesoxycholic acid,?chenocholic acid?and?3?,7?-dihydroxy-5?-cholan-24-oic acid) is a?bile acid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chenodeoxycholic acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Chenodeoxycholic acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chenodeoxycholic acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Chenodeoxycholic acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chenodeoxycholic acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Folding Ethanol Crystallization Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chenodeoxycholic acid include Dr Falk Pharma, Daewoong, Bruschettini, Suzhou Tianlu Bio-Pharmaceutical, Zhongshan Belling Biotechnology, Tianjin NWS Biotechnology and Medicine, Shaanxi Top Pharm Chemical, Pharmazell and Haihang Industry. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chenodeoxycholic acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chenodeoxycholic acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chenodeoxycholic acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Folding Ethanol Crystallization Method

Folding Ethyl Acetate Separation Method

Folding Animal Extraction

Global Chenodeoxycholic acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chenodeoxycholic acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Organic Acid

Emulsifier

Medicine

Detergents

Other

Global Chenodeoxycholic acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chenodeoxycholic acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chenodeoxycholic acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chenodeoxycholic acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chenodeoxycholic acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Chenodeoxycholic acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dr Falk Pharma

Daewoong

Bruschettini

Suzhou Tianlu Bio-Pharmaceutical

Zhongshan Belling Biotechnology

Tianjin NWS Biotechnology and Medicine

Shaanxi Top Pharm Chemical

Pharmazell

Haihang Industry

