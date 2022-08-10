Bifidobacterium Longum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bifidobacterium longum is a species of small pathogenic bacteria, which naturally occurs in gastrointestinal tracts of human and other animals. The bacterium is added to different types of foods, beverages, and dietary supplements as a probiotic, as it provides many health benefits such as improved digestion and bowel movements.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bifidobacterium Longum in global, including the following market information:
Global Bifidobacterium Longum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bifidobacterium Longum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Bifidobacterium Longum companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bifidobacterium Longum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.2g/Piece Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bifidobacterium Longum include ATCC Inc, BioGaia AB, Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hanson Ltd, Biofodan A/S, BioCare Copenhagen ApS, Danisco A/S, Danone SA and Deerland Enzymes Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bifidobacterium Longum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bifidobacterium Longum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Bifidobacterium Longum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.2g/Piece
0.25g/Piece
Global Bifidobacterium Longum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Bifidobacterium Longum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Others
Global Bifidobacterium Longum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Bifidobacterium Longum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bifidobacterium Longum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bifidobacterium Longum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bifidobacterium Longum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Bifidobacterium Longum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ATCC Inc
BioGaia AB
Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc
Hanson Ltd
Biofodan A/S
BioCare Copenhagen ApS
Danisco A/S
Danone SA
Deerland Enzymes Inc.
