Industrial Cable Glands Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Cable Glands in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Cable Glands Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Cable Glands Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Cable Glands companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Cable Glands market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Cable Glands Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Cable Glands include ABB, Eaton, Emerson, Amphenol, TE Connectivity, Hubbell and Axis Communications, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Cable Glands manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Cable Glands Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Cable Glands Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Cable Glands
Metal Cable Glands
Global Industrial Cable Glands Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Cable Glands Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Mining
Construction
Others
Global Industrial Cable Glands Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Cable Glands Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Cable Glands revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Cable Glands revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Cable Glands sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Cable Glands sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Eaton
Emerson
Amphenol
TE Connectivity
Hubbell
Axis Communications
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Cable Glands Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Cable Glands Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Cable Glands Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Cable Glands Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Cable Glands Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Cable Glands Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Cable Glands Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Cable Glands Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Cable Glands Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Cable Glands Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Cable Glands Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Cable Glands Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Cable Glands Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Cable Glands Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Cable Glands Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Cable Glands Companies
4 Sights by Product
