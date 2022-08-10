Smart Water Network System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Water Network System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Water Network System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Water Network System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Water Network System include ABB, General Electric, IBM, Itron, Elster Water Metering, Xylem Inc, Aclara Technologies, Aquiba and Arad Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Water Network System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Water Network System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Water Network System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Global Smart Water Network System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Water Network System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Sector

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Global Smart Water Network System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Water Network System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Water Network System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Water Network System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

General Electric

IBM

Itron

Elster Water Metering

Xylem Inc

Aclara Technologies

Aquiba

Arad Group

Arqiva

Badger Meter

Capgemini

Diehl Stiftung

Enware Australia

Homerider Systems

i2O Water

Kamstrup

Krohne

Landis+Gyr

Master Meter

Mueller Systems

Neptune Technology

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Sentec

Cisco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Water Network System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Water Network System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Water Network System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Water Network System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Water Network System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Water Network System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Water Network System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Water Network System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Water Network System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Smart Water Network System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water Network System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Water Network System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water Network System Companies

