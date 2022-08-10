Smart Water Network System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Water Network System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Water Network System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Water Network System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Water Network System include ABB, General Electric, IBM, Itron, Elster Water Metering, Xylem Inc, Aclara Technologies, Aquiba and Arad Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Water Network System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Water Network System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Water Network System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Global Smart Water Network System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Water Network System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Sector
Residential Sector
Commercial Sector
Global Smart Water Network System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Water Network System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Water Network System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Water Network System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
General Electric
IBM
Itron
Elster Water Metering
Xylem Inc
Aclara Technologies
Aquiba
Arad Group
Arqiva
Badger Meter
Capgemini
Diehl Stiftung
Enware Australia
Homerider Systems
i2O Water
Kamstrup
Krohne
Landis+Gyr
Master Meter
Mueller Systems
Neptune Technology
Oracle
Schneider Electric
Sentec
Cisco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Water Network System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Water Network System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Water Network System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Water Network System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Water Network System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Water Network System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Water Network System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Water Network System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Water Network System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Water Network System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water Network System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Water Network System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water Network System Companies
