DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) in global, including the following market information:
Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) companies in 2021 (%)
The global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermal-Magnetic Type MCCB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) include Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Changshu Switchgear, Legrand and Fuji Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermal-Magnetic Type MCCB
Electronic Type MCCB
Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Photovoltaic Power Generation System
Wind Power Generation System
Rooftop Building Power Generation System
Rail Transit Power Distribution System
Infrastructure
Others
Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schneider Electric
Siemens
ABB
Eaton
Mitsubishi Electric
Rockwell Automation
Changshu Switchgear
Legrand
Fuji Electric
Hager
Nader
CHINT Electrics
LS Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DC Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Product Type
