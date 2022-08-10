High Voltage STATCOM Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage STATCOM in global, including the following market information:

Global High Voltage STATCOM Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Voltage STATCOM Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Mvar)

Global top five High Voltage STATCOM companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Voltage STATCOM market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 20 Mvar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Voltage STATCOM include Hitachi, Siemens, Rongxin, Windsun Science Technology Co.,Ltd., Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd., TBEA Co.,Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric, GE and Shandong Taikai Power Electronic Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Voltage STATCOM manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Voltage STATCOM Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Mvar)

Global High Voltage STATCOM Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 20 Mvar

20 -50 Mvar

50 -100 Mvar

100 -200 Mvar

200 -300 Mvar

300 -400 Mvar

400 -500 Mvar

Above 500 Mvar

Global High Voltage STATCOM Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Mvar)

Global High Voltage STATCOM Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Utilities

Renewable Energy

Industrial & Manufacturing

Others

Global High Voltage STATCOM Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Mvar)

Global High Voltage STATCOM Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Voltage STATCOM revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Voltage STATCOM revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Voltage STATCOM sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Mvar)

Key companies High Voltage STATCOM sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi

Siemens

Rongxin

Windsun Science Technology Co.,Ltd.

Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd.

TBEA Co.,Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

GE

Shandong Taikai Power Electronic Co.,Ltd.

Nari Technology

Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co., Ltd.

AMSC

Comsys AB

Ingeteam

Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Voltage STATCOM Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Voltage STATCOM Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Voltage STATCOM Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Voltage STATCOM Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Voltage STATCOM Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Voltage STATCOM Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Voltage STATCOM Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Voltage STATCOM Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Voltage STATCOM Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Voltage STATCOM Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Voltage STATCOM Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Voltage STATCOM Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Voltage STATCOM Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Voltage STATCOM Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Voltage STATCOM Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Voltage STATCOM Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

