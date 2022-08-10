Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MWh)
Global top five Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phosphate Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited., Liaoning Xikong Sodium-ion Battery, HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd and Faradion Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MWh)
Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phosphate Material
Fluorophosphate Material
Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MWh)
Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Station
Industrial Use
Others
Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MWh)
Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MWh)
Key companies Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited.
Liaoning Xikong Sodium-ion Battery
HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd
Faradion Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027