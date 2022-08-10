Polymyositis Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polymyositis (PM) is a type of chronic inflammation of the muscles (inflammatory myopathy) related to dermatomyositis and inclusion body myositis. Its name means “inflammation of many muscles” (poly- + myos- + -itis).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymyositis Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Polymyositis Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polymyositis Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Immunosuppressant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymyositis Treatment include Hospira, Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., Medexus Pharma, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Mylan N.V., Alcami Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG and Genentech, Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polymyositis Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymyositis Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Polymyositis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Immunosuppressant

Alkylating Agent

Immunoglobulin

Monoclonal Antibodies

Corticosteroids

Global Polymyositis Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Polymyositis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinic

Others

Global Polymyositis Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Polymyositis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymyositis Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymyositis Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hospira, Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Medexus Pharma, Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Mylan N.V.

Alcami Corporation

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Genentech, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymyositis Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polymyositis Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polymyositis Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polymyositis Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polymyositis Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymyositis Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polymyositis Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polymyositis Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymyositis Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Polymyositis Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymyositis Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polymyositis Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymyositis Treatment Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



