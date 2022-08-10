Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing is analyzing the microbes in consumers? sample, then consumers can get a report on how microbiome works in their body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gut Microbiome Test Kits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing include UBiome, Inc., Viome, Inc. and Atlas Biomed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gut Microbiome Test Kits
Health Sample Kits
Other Microbiome Testing Kits
Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Infections
Gut Conditions
Metabolic Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease
Others
Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
UBiome, Inc.
Viome, Inc.
Atlas Biomed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Players in Global Market
3.6.1
