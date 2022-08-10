Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing is analyzing the microbes in consumers? sample, then consumers can get a report on how microbiome works in their body.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gut Microbiome Test Kits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing include UBiome, Inc., Viome, Inc. and Atlas Biomed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gut Microbiome Test Kits

Health Sample Kits

Other Microbiome Testing Kits

Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infections

Gut Conditions

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UBiome, Inc.

Viome, Inc.

Atlas Biomed

