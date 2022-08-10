Medical Courier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Couriers are responsible for the transportation of medical items among labs, hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Courier in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Courier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Courier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lab Specimens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Courier include FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Americord Registry LLC, Network Global Logistics, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Medical Couriers, Inc., Medical Courier Services Ltd., Aylesford Couriers Ltd. and CitySprint (UK) Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Courier companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Courier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Courier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lab Specimens
Medical Supplies
Transport Prescription Drugs
Deliver Blood And Organs
Transport X-Rays
Medical Notes
Global Medical Courier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Courier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Diagnostic and Clinical Laboratories
Dental Clinics
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries
Blood and Tissue Banks
Public Health Departments
Law Enforcement Agencies/Departments
Global Medical Courier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Courier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Courier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Courier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FedEx Corporation
DHL International GmbH
Americord Registry LLC
Network Global Logistics
United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
Medical Couriers, Inc.
Medical Courier Services Ltd.
Aylesford Couriers Ltd.
CitySprint (UK) Ltd.
MedLine Express Services, Inc.
IntelliQuick Delivery, Inc.
Blaze Express Courier Service
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Courier Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Courier Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Courier Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Courier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Courier Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Courier Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Courier Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Courier Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Courier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Courier Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Courier Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Courier Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Courier Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Medical Courier Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
