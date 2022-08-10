Medical Courier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical Couriers are responsible for the transportation of medical items among labs, hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Courier in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Courier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Courier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lab Specimens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Courier include FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Americord Registry LLC, Network Global Logistics, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Medical Couriers, Inc., Medical Courier Services Ltd., Aylesford Couriers Ltd. and CitySprint (UK) Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Courier companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Courier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Courier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lab Specimens

Medical Supplies

Transport Prescription Drugs

Deliver Blood And Organs

Transport X-Rays

Medical Notes

Global Medical Courier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Courier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Clinical Laboratories

Dental Clinics

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries

Blood and Tissue Banks

Public Health Departments

Law Enforcement Agencies/Departments

Global Medical Courier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Courier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Courier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Courier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FedEx Corporation

DHL International GmbH

Americord Registry LLC

Network Global Logistics

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Medical Couriers, Inc.

Medical Courier Services Ltd.

Aylesford Couriers Ltd.

CitySprint (UK) Ltd.

MedLine Express Services, Inc.

IntelliQuick Delivery, Inc.

Blaze Express Courier Service

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Courier Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Courier Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Courier Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Courier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Courier Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Courier Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Courier Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Courier Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Courier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Courier Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Courier Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Courier Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Courier Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Medical Courier Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

