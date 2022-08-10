Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Specimen validity test (SVT) primarily involve evaluation urine sample for detection of adulterant or dilution in drug testing specimen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents in global, including the following market information:

Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Site Screening Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents include Sciteck, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, American Screening Corporation, Inc., American Bio Medica Corporation, Geisinger Health System, HireRight, LLC, LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America), Mayo Medical Laboratories and Options Lab, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Site Screening

Laboratory-based Screening

Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Research

Others

Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sciteck, Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific

American Screening Corporation, Inc.

American Bio Medica Corporation

Geisinger Health System

HireRight, LLC

LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America)

Mayo Medical Laboratories

Options Lab, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory

SciTest Laboratories, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specimen Validity Test (SVT) Reagents Pl

