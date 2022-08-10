Wound Closure Surgical Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wound closure products are utilized in all surgical procedures wherein it is used for fusing the tissue ends together.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wound Closure Surgical Products in Global, including the following market information:
Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wound Closure Surgical Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hemostats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wound Closure Surgical Products include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Alfresa Pharma Corporation, 3M, Abbott, BSN medical, Baxter International, Ethicon Inc., Genzyme Corporation and Acelity, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wound Closure Surgical Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hemostats
Tissue Sealants
Ligating Clips
Wound Closure Strips
Mechanical Stapling Products & Sutures
Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wound Closure Surgical Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wound Closure Surgical Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Alfresa Pharma Corporation
3M
Abbott
BSN medical
Baxter International
Ethicon Inc.
Genzyme Corporation
Acelity
Medtronic Plc.
Smith & Nephew
Teleflex Medical Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wound Closure Surgical Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wound Closure Surgical Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wound Closure Surgical Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wound Closure Surgical Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Wound Closure Surgical Products Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wound Closure Surgical Products Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wound Closure Surgical Products Companies
