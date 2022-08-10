Ocular Surgery Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ocular Surgery Devices are devices used in ocular surgery, such as cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, refractive surgery, and vitreoretinal surgery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ocular Surgery Devices in Global, including the following market information:
Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ocular Surgery Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cataract Surgery Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ocular Surgery Devices include A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Accutome, Inc., Alcon, Inc., AqueSys, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. and Lumenis Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ocular Surgery Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cataract Surgery Devices
Glaucoma Surgery Devices
Refractive Surgery Devices
Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices
Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ocular Surgery Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ocular Surgery Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
A.R.C. Laser Gmbh
Accutome, Inc.
Alcon, Inc.
AqueSys, Inc.
Bausch & Lomb, Inc.
Carl Zeiss Meditech AG
Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.
Lumenis Ltd.
Meridian AG
Rhein Medical, Inc.
STAAR Surgical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ocular Surgery Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ocular Surgery Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ocular Surgery Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ocular Surgery Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ocular Surgery Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ocular Surgery Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ocular Surgery Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ocular Surgery Devices Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ocular Surgery Devices Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ocular Surgery Devices Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ocular Surgery Devices Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
