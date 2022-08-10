Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
X-ray generator is a device that produces X-rays. Together with an X-ray detector, it is commonly used in a variety of applications including medicine, fluorescence, electronic assembly inspection, and measurement of material thickness in manufacturing operations. In medical applications, X-ray generators are used by radiographers to acquire x-ray images of the internal structures of living organisms, and also in sterilization.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotating Anode X-ray Generator in global, including the following market information:
Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rotating Anode X-ray Generator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Frequency X-Ray Generators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rotating Anode X-ray Generator include Siemens, Communications & Power Industries, Spellman, Philips, GE, DRgem, Sedecal, Poskom and Nanning Yiju, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rotating Anode X-ray Generator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Frequency X-Ray Generators
Low Frequency X-Ray Generators
Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
CT
DR
DSA
Mammograph
Others
Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rotating Anode X-ray Generator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rotating Anode X-ray Generator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rotating Anode X-ray Generator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rotating Anode X-ray Generator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
Communications & Power Industries
Spellman
Philips
GE
DRgem
Sedecal
Poskom
Nanning Yiju
Landwind
DMS Group
EcoRay
Teledyne ICM
Control-X Medical
Hokai
Listem
Innomed Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotating Anode X-ray Generator Compani
