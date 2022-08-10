Burn Care Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Burn Care Products are the products used for burn care.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Burn Care Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Burn Care Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Burn Care Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Burn Care Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Burn Care Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Advanced Dressing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Burn Care Products include Smith and Nephew, 3M Company, Baxter International, Convatec, Derma Science, Medtronic, Molnlycke healthcare, Coloplast and Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Burn Care Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Burn Care Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Burn Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Advanced Dressing
Biologics
Traditional Products
Others
Global Burn Care Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Burn Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Burn Care Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Burn Care Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Burn Care Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Burn Care Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Burn Care Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Burn Care Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Smith and Nephew
3M Company
Baxter International
Convatec
Derma Science
Medtronic
Molnlycke healthcare
Coloplast
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)
Hollister
Acelity
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Burn Care Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Burn Care Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Burn Care Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Burn Care Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Burn Care Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Burn Care Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Burn Care Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Burn Care Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Burn Care Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Burn Care Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Burn Care Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Burn Care Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Burn Care Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Burn Care Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Burn Care Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Burn Care Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Burn Care Products Market Siz
