The Contract Research (CRO) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Contract research organizations (CROs) have transformed the way research are conducted by several pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices companies in ways more than one. These organizations offer a variety of services such as biopharmaceutical development, clinical trials conduct and other endeavors, drug discovery activities, product commercialization, assay development, and pharmacovigilance. The intensifying demand for new therapies and devices has mounted pressures on research and development (R&D) budgets of these organizations.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of The Contract Research (CRO) in Global, including the following market information:
Global The Contract Research (CRO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global The Contract Research (CRO) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Early Phase Development Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of The Contract Research (CRO) include Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, Pharmaceutical Product Development, PAREXEL International, ICON plc, PRA Health Sciences, InVentiv Health, Charles River Laboratories and INC Research Holdings and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the The Contract Research (CRO) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global The Contract Research (CRO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global The Contract Research (CRO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Early Phase Development
Clinical Research
Laboratory
Consulting Services
Global The Contract Research (CRO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global The Contract Research (CRO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Academic and Research Institutes
Others
Global The Contract Research (CRO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global The Contract Research (CRO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies The Contract Research (CRO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies The Contract Research (CRO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quintiles Transnational Holdings
Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
Pharmaceutical Product Development
PAREXEL International
ICON plc
PRA Health Sciences
InVentiv Health
Charles River Laboratories
INC Research Holdings
Wuxi PharmaTech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 The Contract Research (CRO) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global The Contract Research (CRO) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global The Contract Research (CRO) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global The Contract Research (CRO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global The Contract Research (CRO) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top The Contract Research (CRO) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global The Contract Research (CRO) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global The Contract Research (CRO) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 The Contract Research (CRO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies The Contract Research (CRO) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 The Contract Research (CRO) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 The Contract Research (CRO) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 The Contract Research (C
