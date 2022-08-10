Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gastric electrical stimulation?(GES) uses a?deviceimplanted in the abdomen to send mild?electrical?pulses to the nerves and smooth muscle of the lower?stomach.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Frequency GES Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices include Medtronic, IntraPace and ReShape Lifesciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Frequency GES Device
High Frequency GES Device
Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
IntraPace
ReShape Lifesciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices Product Type
