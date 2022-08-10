Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-invasive Parenteral Screening is a nascent genetic process of examining a fetal cell free DNA present in the mothers blood serum for detecting common fetal aneuploidies. Its main objective is early detection of genetic disorders such as trisomy 21 (Down syndrome), trisomy 18 (Edward syndrome), trisomy 13 (Patau syndrome), and monosomy X (Turner syndrome). It can also detect the blood group and rhesus actor of the fetus. Some of the NIPTs currently available in the global market are MaterniT21 PLUS, Harmony, Panorama, NIFTY, PrenaTest, BambniTest, and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrasound Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments include GE Healthcare, Philips, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, PacBio, Perkinelmer, Qiagen and Agilent Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultrasound Devices
Next-Generation Sequencing Systems
Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments
Microarrays
Others
Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals
Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Philips
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Roche
PacBio
Perkinelmer
Qiagen
Agilent Technologies
BGI Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-invasive Parenteral Screening Instruments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-invasive Parenteral Screen
