Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Multiplex assay is a procedure in which various analytes (such as proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and others) are profiled by detecting and quantifying them simultaneously. This assay is used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time as compared to conventional methods such as ELISA. Multiplex assays are widely used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and others.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7209112/global-nucleic-acidbased-multiplex-assays-2022-2028-796

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reagents & Consumables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays include Luminex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Bio-Rad Lab, QIAGEN, BD, Abcam, Seegene and Meso Scale Diagnostics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments & Accessories

Software & Services

Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Companion Diagnostics

Research & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Luminex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Bio-Rad Lab

QIAGEN

BD

Abcam

Seegene

Meso Scale Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-nucleic-acidbased-multiplex-assays-2022-2028-796-7209112

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nucleic Acid-Based Mul

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-nucleic-acidbased-multiplex-assays-2022-2028-796-7209112

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays Market Research Report 2022

Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

