Viscosupplements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Viscosupplementation is a medical procedure during which lubricating fluid is injected into a joint. Also called hyaluronic acid injections or hyaluronan injections, viscosupplementation is most commonly used to treat symptoms of symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Viscosupplements in global, including the following market information:

Global Viscosupplements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Viscosupplements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Viscosupplements companies in 2021 (%)

The global Viscosupplements market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Injection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Viscosupplements include Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Seikagaku, Zimmer, Bioventus, Ferring, Lifecore Biomedical and LG Life Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Viscosupplements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Viscosupplements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Viscosupplements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Injection

Three Injection

Five Injection

Global Viscosupplements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Viscosupplements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Viscosupplements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Viscosupplements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Viscosupplements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Viscosupplements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Viscosupplements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Viscosupplements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sanofi

Anika Therapeutics

Seikagaku

Zimmer

Bioventus

Ferring

Lifecore Biomedical

LG Life Sciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Viscosupplements Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Viscosupplements Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Viscosupplements Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Viscosupplements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Viscosupplements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Viscosupplements Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Viscosupplements Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Viscosupplements Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Viscosupplements Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Viscosupplements Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Viscosupplements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Viscosupplements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Viscosupplements Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscosupplements Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Viscosupplements Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscosupplements Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Viscosupplements Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

