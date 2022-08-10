Physician Dispensed Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Physician dispensed cosmeceuticals include medicated esthetic products that are referred by dermatologists, trichologists, cosmetic surgeons, and allied medical professionals. These products are dispensed at skin and hair clinics, beauty and wellness centers, and are available as OTC products through selected retail outlets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Physician Dispensed Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Physician Dispensed Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Physician Dispensed Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Skin Care Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Physician Dispensed Products include Allergan, Jan Marini Skin Research, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Bausch Health, Unilever and ZO Skin Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Physician Dispensed Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Physician Dispensed Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Eye Care Products

Global Physician Dispensed Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Global Physician Dispensed Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Physician Dispensed Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Physician Dispensed Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Physician Dispensed Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Physician Dispensed Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allergan

Jan Marini Skin Research

Johnson & Johnson

L'Oreal

Procter & Gamble

Bausch Health

Unilever

ZO Skin Health

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Physician Dispensed Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Physician Dispensed Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Physician Dispensed Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Physician Dispensed Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Physician Dispensed Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Physician Dispensed Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Physician Dispensed Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Physician Dispensed Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Physician Dispensed Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Physician Dispensed Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Physician Dispensed Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physician Dispensed Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Physician Dispensed Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

