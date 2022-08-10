Physician Dispensed Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Physician dispensed cosmeceuticals include medicated esthetic products that are referred by dermatologists, trichologists, cosmetic surgeons, and allied medical professionals. These products are dispensed at skin and hair clinics, beauty and wellness centers, and are available as OTC products through selected retail outlets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Physician Dispensed Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Physician Dispensed Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Physician Dispensed Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Skin Care Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Physician Dispensed Products include Allergan, Jan Marini Skin Research, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Bausch Health, Unilever and ZO Skin Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Physician Dispensed Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Physician Dispensed Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Skin Care Products
Hair Care Products
Eye Care Products
Global Physician Dispensed Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Sales
Global Physician Dispensed Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Physician Dispensed Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Physician Dispensed Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Physician Dispensed Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Physician Dispensed Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allergan
Jan Marini Skin Research
Johnson & Johnson
L'Oreal
Procter & Gamble
Bausch Health
Unilever
ZO Skin Health
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Physician Dispensed Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Physician Dispensed Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Physician Dispensed Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Physician Dispensed Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Physician Dispensed Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Physician Dispensed Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Physician Dispensed Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Physician Dispensed Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Physician Dispensed Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Physician Dispensed Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Physician Dispensed Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Physician Dispensed Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physician Dispensed Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Physician Dispensed Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
