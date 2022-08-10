Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A central venous catheter, also called a central line, is a long, thin, flexible tube used to give medicines, fluids, nutrients, or blood products over a long period of time, usually several weeks or more. A catheter is often inserted in the arm or chest through the skin into a large vein. The catheter is threaded through this vein until it reaches a large vein near the heart.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter in global, including the following market information:
Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-lumen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter include Teleflex, Edwards Lifesciences, B. Braun, BD, Baihe Medical, Cook Medical, Lepu Medical, Smith Medical and TuoRen and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-lumen
Double-lumen
Triple-lumen
Other
Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Teleflex
Edwards Lifesciences
B. Braun
BD
Baihe Medical
Cook Medical
Lepu Medical
Smith Medical
TuoRen
SCW MEDICATH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Femoral Vein Central Venous Catheter Players in Globa
