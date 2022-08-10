Oral Fluid Collection Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oral fluid testing is a method used to collect a saliva sample from a test subject and analyze it for the presence of hormones, drugs, antibodies or other molecules. Oral Fluid Collection Device is used for collection and transportation of specimen to the laboratory for confirmatory analysis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oral Fluid Collection Tubes in global

Global Oral Fluid Collection Tubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oral Fluid Collection Tubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oral Fluid Collection Tubes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oral Fluid Collection Tubes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Analysis Collection Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oral Fluid Collection Tubes include OraSure Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Sarstedt, Neogen Corporation, Salimetrics, Oasis Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostic and Lin-Zhi International and etc.

We surveyed the Oral Fluid Collection Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oral Fluid Collection Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Fluid Collection Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Analysis Collection Devices

Genomic Analysis Collection Devices

Global Oral Fluid Collection Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Fluid Collection Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Workplace Testing

Criminal Justice Testing

Disease Testing

Others

Global Oral Fluid Collection Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Fluid Collection Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies Oral Fluid Collection Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oral Fluid Collection Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oral Fluid Collection Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oral Fluid Collection Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OraSure Technologies

Abbott Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

Sarstedt

Neogen Corporation

Salimetrics

Oasis Diagnostics

Immunodiagnostic

Lin-Zhi International

Cell Projects

