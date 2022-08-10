Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coated intermittent catheters were developed with the intent to reduce long term complications of the urethra due to catheterization. There are catheters coated with ready-to-use solutions, hydrophilic coatings, gel on the catheter surface, or gel inside the wrapping. Coated catheters are designed for single-use and allow for smooth insertion and removal, lowering the chances of urethral mucosal irritation. Hydrophilic catheters have polymer coating, which makes the catheter surface slippery just by soaking them in water right before use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Male Type Catheter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters include Asid Bonz, B Braun, Boston Scientific, BD, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Hollister, Medical Technologies of Georgia and Medtronic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Male Type Catheter
Female Type Catheter
Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Spinal Cord Injuries
Others
Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asid Bonz
B Braun
Boston Scientific
BD
Coloplast
ConvaTec
Hollister
Medical Technologies of Georgia
Medtronic
Teleflex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrophilic Coated Intermittent Catheters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
