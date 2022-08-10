Cerebrovascular Disease Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cerebrovascular diseases are a group of condition characterized by a certain dysfunction of blood vessels supplying the brain and also affect the flow of blood in an individual?s brain. For proper functioning of the brain, it needs certain nutrients and oxygen from the arteries. However, if there is any kind of restriction in the blood flow, the brain cells begin to die. The prime causes of cerebrovascular disease are cerebral thrombosis, cerebral embolism, and cerebral hemorrhage. Due to cerebrovascular disease, part of the brain is affected due to bleeding and thereby leads to different types of cerebrovascular diseases such as stroke, transient ischaemic attack (TIA), vascular dementia, and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cerebrovascular Disease in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cerebrovascular Disease market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carotid Endarterectomy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cerebrovascular Disease include Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi-Aventis, Merck, Sangamo BioSciences and Aldagen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cerebrovascular Disease companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carotid Endarterectomy

Carotid Angioplasty Or Carotid Artery Stenting

Drug Medication (Aspirin, Ticlopidine, And Sulfinpyrazone)

Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cerebrovascular Disease revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cerebrovascular Disease revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi-Aventis

Merck

Sangamo BioSciences

Aldagen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cerebrovascular Disease Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cerebrovascular Disease Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cerebrovascular Disease Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cerebrovascular Disease Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cerebrovascular Disease Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cerebrovascular Disease Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cerebrovascular Disease Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cerebrovascular Disease Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cerebrovascular Disease Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cerebrovascular Disease Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

