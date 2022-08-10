Cerebrovascular Disease Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cerebrovascular diseases are a group of condition characterized by a certain dysfunction of blood vessels supplying the brain and also affect the flow of blood in an individual?s brain. For proper functioning of the brain, it needs certain nutrients and oxygen from the arteries. However, if there is any kind of restriction in the blood flow, the brain cells begin to die. The prime causes of cerebrovascular disease are cerebral thrombosis, cerebral embolism, and cerebral hemorrhage. Due to cerebrovascular disease, part of the brain is affected due to bleeding and thereby leads to different types of cerebrovascular diseases such as stroke, transient ischaemic attack (TIA), vascular dementia, and subarachnoid hemorrhage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cerebrovascular Disease in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203258/global-cerebrovascular-disease-2022-2028-376
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cerebrovascular Disease market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carotid Endarterectomy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cerebrovascular Disease include Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi-Aventis, Merck, Sangamo BioSciences and Aldagen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cerebrovascular Disease companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carotid Endarterectomy
Carotid Angioplasty Or Carotid Artery Stenting
Drug Medication (Aspirin, Ticlopidine, And Sulfinpyrazone)
Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academic & Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
Contract Research Organizations
Others
Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cerebrovascular Disease revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cerebrovascular Disease revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Amgen
GlaxoSmithKline
Sanofi-Aventis
Merck
Sangamo BioSciences
Aldagen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cerebrovascular Disease Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cerebrovascular Disease Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cerebrovascular Disease Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cerebrovascular Disease Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cerebrovascular Disease Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cerebrovascular Disease Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cerebrovascular Disease Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cerebrovascular Disease Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cerebrovascular Disease Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cerebrovascular Disease Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Cerebrovascular Disease Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Cerebrovascular Disease Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Cerebrovascular Disease (Cardiovascular) – Drugs in Development, 2021