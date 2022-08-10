Veterinary Catheters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Veterinary catheters are kinds of catheters for liquid drainage, medication administration and diagnosis definition for animals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Catheters in global, including the following market information:

Global Veterinary Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Veterinary Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Veterinary Catheters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Veterinary Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Balloon Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Catheters include Genia, Kruuse, Millpledge Veterinary, SAI Infusion Technologies, Smiths Medical, Vygon S.A., Bioseb, CBI and Dextronix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Veterinary Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Veterinary Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Balloon Catheters

Lumen Catheters

Hydrophilic Catheters

Global Veterinary Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drainage

Infusion

Global Veterinary Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Veterinary Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Veterinary Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Veterinary Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Veterinary Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Genia

Kruuse

Millpledge Veterinary

SAI Infusion Technologies

Smiths Medical

Vygon S.A.

Bioseb

CBI

Dextronix

ICU Medical

KVP International

Securmed

Terumo Corporation

