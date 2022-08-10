Veterinary Catheters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Veterinary catheters are kinds of catheters for liquid drainage, medication administration and diagnosis definition for animals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Catheters in global, including the following market information:
Global Veterinary Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Veterinary Catheters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Balloon Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Catheters include Genia, Kruuse, Millpledge Veterinary, SAI Infusion Technologies, Smiths Medical, Vygon S.A., Bioseb, CBI and Dextronix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Veterinary Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Balloon Catheters
Lumen Catheters
Hydrophilic Catheters
Global Veterinary Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drainage
Infusion
Global Veterinary Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Veterinary Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Veterinary Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Veterinary Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Veterinary Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Genia
Kruuse
Millpledge Veterinary
SAI Infusion Technologies
Smiths Medical
Vygon S.A.
Bioseb
CBI
Dextronix
ICU Medical
KVP International
Securmed
Terumo Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Catheters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veterinary Catheters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veterinary Catheters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veterinary Catheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veterinary Catheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Veterinary Catheters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Catheters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veterinary Catheters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veterinary Catheters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Veterinary Catheters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Veterinary Catheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Catheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Veterinary Catheters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Catheters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Catheters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Catheters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
