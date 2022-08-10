Cytotherapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cytotherapy is a therapy in which viable cells are injected, grafted or implanted into a patient in order to effectuate a medicinal effect, for example, by transplanting T-cells capable of fighting cancer cells via cell-mediated immunity in the course of immunotherapy, or grafting stem cells to regenerate diseased tissues.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cytotherapy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cytotherapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cytotherapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stem Cell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cytotherapy include Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Osiris, Vericel Corporation, Vcanbio, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Beike Biotechnology and Golden Meditech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cytotherapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cytotherapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cytotherapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stem Cell
Non-Stem Cell
Global Cytotherapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cytotherapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Cytotherapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cytotherapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cytotherapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cytotherapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gilead Sciences
Novartis
Osiris
Vericel Corporation
Vcanbio
Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics
JCR Pharmaceuticals
Beike Biotechnology
Golden Meditech
Guanhao Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cytotherapy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cytotherapy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cytotherapy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cytotherapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cytotherapy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cytotherapy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cytotherapy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cytotherapy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cytotherapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cytotherapy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cytotherapy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cytotherapy Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cytotherapy Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Cytotherapy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Stem Cell
4.1.3 Non-Stem Cell
4.2 By Type
