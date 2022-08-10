Combined hormonal contraceptive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Combined hormonal contraceptive basically made by a combination of an estrogen and a progestogen which are primarily used to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Combined hormonal contraceptives are one of the effective contraceptives in modern medicine. Since late 1950s variety of innovation has been developed to improve the efficacy and safety of combined hormonal contraceptive. The trends have been shifted towards less androgenic progestogens and lower doses of estrogen and progestogen. Changing in drug doses and modification in drug component with the incorporation of new technologies that can reduce the risk factor and the continuing development of novel delivery systems that can be helpful to fulfill unmet needs of the market. The other health benefits of combined hormonal contraceptives include they reduce the risk of iron deficiency anemia, endometriosis, used in treating acne vulgaris, irregular menstrual flow, and polycystic ovarian syndrome. The mechanism of combined hormonal contraceptive is inhibition of follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone. Ethinylestradiol is the most common estrogen used in combined hormonal contraceptives, whereas other hormones are also used. The combined hormonal contraceptive products are available in various forms whereas pills have the maximum share in the combined hormonal contraceptive market. According to the Association of Women Health, around 100 million women use combined hormonal contraceptives throughout the world.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Combined hormonal contraceptive in global, including the following market information:

Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Combined hormonal contraceptive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Combined hormonal contraceptive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pills Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Combined hormonal contraceptive include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Actavis, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Watson Pharma, Cipla and Novartis International. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Combined hormonal contraceptive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pills

Patch

Ring

Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Others

Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Combined hormonal contraceptive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Combined hormonal contraceptive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Combined hormonal contraceptive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Combined hormonal contraceptive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Actavis

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Watson Pharma

Cipla

Novartis International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Combined hormonal contraceptive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Combined hormonal contraceptive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Combined hormonal contraceptive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Combined hormonal contraceptive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Combined hormonal contraceptive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Combined hormonal contraceptive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Combined hormonal contra

