Congenital Heart Diseases Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Congenital diseases are disorders in a newborn due to certain genetic factors (and sometimes in association with the environment) that often results in malformations or underdeveloped organs. Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) results in malformed or undeveloped heart that presents in a newborn with breathing and circulation disorders. According to Lancet medical journal, CHD caused death of 0.22 million individuals and newborns globally in the year 2010. CHD was earlier erroneously associated with premature births, the association has no direct correlation with all forms of CHD and is mainly one of the many factors that can cause it. The genetic factors causing CHD consist of chromosomal errors in fertilization and the following meiotic division, these include: large chromosomal defects in trisomal chromosomes; small chromosomal defects like microdeletion of long/short arm of chromosome and random/environmentally induced mutation of heart muscle cell proteins, or associated proteins etc. The environmental factors like rubella infections, thalidomide drugs, metals (lithium, lead, mercury, etc), chronic illness in the mother (systemic lupus, diabetes, phenylketonuria, etc). Embryological changes, hormonal changes in the mother and certain birth deficiencies can also cause CHD and other birth defects in children. Besides these, according to some medical research reports, maternal obesity increased the chances of CHD in newborns; obesity was shown to increase the risk of previously hidden genetic traits of CHD in the new born children of such obese mothers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Congenital Heart Diseases in Global, including the following market information:

Global Congenital Heart Diseases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Congenital Heart Diseases market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hypoplasia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Congenital Heart Diseases include Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Ranbaxy Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Congenital Heart Diseases companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Congenital Heart Diseases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Congenital Heart Diseases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hypoplasia

Obstructive

Septal Defects

Global Congenital Heart Diseases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Congenital Heart Diseases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Congenital Heart Diseases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Congenital Heart Diseases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Congenital Heart Diseases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Congenital Heart Diseases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Ranbaxy Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Congenital Heart Diseases Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Congenital Heart Diseases Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Congenital Heart Diseases Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Congenital Heart Diseases Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Congenital Heart Diseases Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Congenital Heart Diseases Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Congenital Heart Diseases Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Congenital Heart Diseases Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Congenital Heart Diseases Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Congenital Heart Diseases Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Congenital Heart Diseases Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Congenital Heart Diseases Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Congenital Heart Diseases Companies

