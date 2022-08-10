Cat Allergy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cat is considered as beloved pet and a common source of allergens. Cat allergens are allergic to human and are generally found in cat saliva and are identified as glycoproteins. Most common allergen (glycoprotein) secreted by cat includes Fel d 1 (secreted by sebaceous gland) and Fel d 4 (secreted from cat saliva). Most common symptoms of allergic reaction to cat includes watering eyes, sneezing, chapped lips, wheezing, chest tightening, nasal congestion and itching. National Institute of Health stated that people with chronic respiratory disease (asthma, COPD, CFTR) are at a high risk for developing cat allergy. Cat allergies can be diagnosed by skin-prick tests, blood tests and patient s medical history.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cat Allergy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cat Allergy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203227/global-cat-allergy-2022-2028-146

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cat Allergy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Antihistamine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cat Allergy include Glaxo SmithKline, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacia Upjohn and Merck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cat Allergy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cat Allergy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cat Allergy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Antihistamine

Decongestants Medication

Global Cat Allergy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cat Allergy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Cat Allergy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cat Allergy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cat Allergy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cat Allergy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glaxo SmithKline

Bristol Meyers Squibb

Aventis Pharmaceuticals

Pharmacia Upjohn

Merck

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-cat-allergy-2022-2028-146-7203227

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cat Allergy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cat Allergy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cat Allergy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cat Allergy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cat Allergy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cat Allergy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cat Allergy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cat Allergy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cat Allergy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cat Allergy Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cat Allergy Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cat Allergy Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cat Allergy Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Cat Allergy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Antihistamine

4.1.3 Decongestants Medication



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-cat-allergy-2022-2028-146-7203227

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Human Allergy Treatment Market Research Report 2022

Global Allergy Friendly Food Market Research Report 2022

Food Allergy Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cough and Allergy Remedie Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

