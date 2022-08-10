Dental Articulators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental articulators are used in dentistry and these mechanical devices are used for mandibular and maxillary casting are fixed to reproduce recorded position of the maxilla with regard to the mandible. Dental articulators aids in the construction of fixed prosthodontics restoration such as crowns, bridges and onlays, orthodontic appliances, and removable prosthodontics appliances such as dentures. Dental articulators also represent as temporomandibular joint and jaw members to which mandibular and maxillary teeth are attached to drive jaw movement. Dental articulators are advantages as they are used to study teeth occlude for diagnostic and treatment planning, also permits fabrication of occlusal surfaces during removing or fixation of prostheses or dental restoration, and in the diagnosis of occlusion state in both artificial and natural dentition. There are various type of dental articulators available in the market such as simple dental articulators, semi-adjustable dental articulators, and fully-adjustable dental articulators. Simple dental articulator permits only single hinge movement and no lateral movement, semi-adjustable dental articulators allow adjustment of condylar inclination and bennet angle and are suggested for dental restoration procedures, and fully-adjustable dental articulators permit maxillary cast to be fixed on articulators and records the angle between maxilla and hinge?s axis of rotation of mandible.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Articulators in Global, including the following market information:
Global Dental Articulators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Articulators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Articulators include Amann Girrbach, Bio-Art, Kerr, Guilin Zhuomuniao Medical Devices, Song Young International, Mensadent, KaVo Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent and SchuTz Dental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Articulators companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Articulators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Articulators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Brass
Aluminum
Others
Global Dental Articulators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Articulators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Dental Articulators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dental Articulators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental Articulators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental Articulators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amann Girrbach
Bio-Art
Kerr
Guilin Zhuomuniao Medical Devices
Song Young International
Mensadent
KaVo Dental
Ivoclar Vivadent
SchuTz Dental
Talleres Mestraitua
Dentflex
Hager & Werken
Ormco
IML
Gnatus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Articulators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Articulators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Articulators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Articulators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Articulators Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Articulators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Articulators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Articulators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Articulators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dental Articulators Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Articulators Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Articulators Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Articulators Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Dental Artic
