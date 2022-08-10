Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Extra Oral Radiology Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Panoramic X-ray Unit
Cephalometric X-ray Unit
Segment by Application
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgical Center
Others
By Company
Young Innovations
Midmark
Patterson
Dentsply Sirona
Danaher
A-Dec
Planmeca
Biolase
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Panoramic X-ray Unit
1.2.3 Cephalometric X-ray Unit
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Center
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Extra Oral Radiology Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Extra Oral Radiology Equipm
